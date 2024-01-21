Norton Avenue, Gleadless Valley: Section of busy Sheffield dual carriageway closed due to police incident
Reports suggest the road will remain closed until 'further notice'.
A section of a busy dual carriageway running through a Sheffield suburb is closed this morning due to a 'police incident'.
The closure is in place on the A6102 Norton Avenue eastbound, from Raeburn Road to the Norton roundabout.
Norton Avenue runs between Gleadless Valley and the Norton areas of Sheffield.
Details of the closure were first reported at around 2.20am this morning (Sunday, January 21, 2024).
A spokesperson for bus operator, First, said the closure would be in place until 'further notice'.
The spokesperson also said its inbound 18 service would be diverted via Norton Lane, Bochum Parkway, Norton Avenue, while its outbound 18 service would be diverted via Blackstock Road, Constable Road and Raeburn Avenue.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information. More to follow.