Sean Bean, Jarvis Cocker and Alex Turner are among the celebrities who grew up in Sheffield and moved away after finding fame

They are all household names who grew up in Sheffield and in many cases achieved fame while still living in the city.

While some have chosen to stay in the city which moulded them, others have moved away after achieving celebrity status.

Here we look at where Sheffield-made stars including Sean Bean, the Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Harry Maguire have ended up, from LA to Paris, via London and Somerset.

In many cases they moved for their work, or sometimes for family reasons, and many still have strong links to the city and visit frequently, despite living hundreds of miles away.

Our list only includes celebrities who spent their formative years in Sheffield and not those who settled in the city after coming here later, so there's no place for TV presenter Dan Walker.

1 . Sean Bean Sean Bean was born in Sheffield and grew up in Handsworth, reportedly on Retford Road. After achieving fame, the Game of Thrones star reportedly lived in a hotel in Los Angeles for a while before moving to Totteridge in north London. He now lives in Somerset, where he has shared videos of the amazing grounds in which he indulges his passion for gardening Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

2 . Alex Turner The Arctic Monkeys frontman, who hails from High Green, swapped Sheffield for LA following the band's phenomenal rise to stardom. He has reportedly since returned to the UK and now lives between London and Paris. Photo: Dean Atkins

3 . Jarvis Cocker The Pulp frontman grew up in Intake, Sheffield. The Common People singer now lives between Shepherd's Bush in London and Paris, where his son Albert resides. He and his girlfriend reportedly spent lockdown in a cottage in the Peak District, between Sheffield and Manchester, and have told how they love walking their dog in the beautiful Hope Valley countryside. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images