It is located just across the road from the Northern General Hospital.

A four bedroom home in Sheffield with a traditional interior and numerous original features has been listed for sale at £200,000.

The property, found on Barnsley Road next to the Northern General Hospital, is like taking a step back in time when you look at the photos from inside.

The interior is steeped in charming features, which some people love in a home, but the agents have said the property provides a "wonderful opportunity" for a family or couple to create their "dream home".

The accommodation is set over three spacious floors. The ground floor consists of a porch, hall, reception room, lounge, dining room and kitchen.

On the first floor, you find three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate W.C - which is said to provide ease to family life.

Finally, a large attic bedroom dominates the second and last floor. Large windows bring an abundance of natural light into this bedroom, making it a brighter environment than the majority of this home.

