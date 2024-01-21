News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

11 wonderful Sheffield photos inside a traditional four bedroom home which is like taking a trip back in time

It is located just across the road from the Northern General Hospital.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Jan 2024, 08:45 GMT

A four bedroom home in Sheffield with a traditional interior and numerous original features has been listed for sale at £200,000.

The property, found on Barnsley Road next to the Northern General Hospital, is like taking a step back in time when you look at the photos from inside.

The interior is steeped in charming features, which some people love in a home, but the agents have said the property provides a "wonderful opportunity" for a family or couple to create their "dream home".

The accommodation is set over three spacious floors. The ground floor consists of a porch, hall, reception room, lounge, dining room and kitchen.

On the first floor, you find three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate W.C - which is said to provide ease to family life.

Finally, a large attic bedroom dominates the second and last floor. Large windows bring an abundance of natural light into this bedroom, making it a brighter environment than the majority of this home.

This traditional Sheffield four-bed is like taking a step back in time. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Beautiful traditional home

This traditional Sheffield four-bed is like taking a step back in time. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
There are a lot of charming features inside this home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Hallway

There are a lot of charming features inside this home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
This lounge to the rear of the house provides access to the garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Lounge

This lounge to the rear of the house provides access to the garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The reception room to the front of the house is an excellent space to welcome guests into the home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Reception room

The reception room to the front of the house is an excellent space to welcome guests into the home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldProperty