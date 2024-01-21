Sheffield Hallam University was founded 181 years ago - but its current name is only three decades old.

Polytechnic is a rarely used word nowadays but they used to be a staple in many cities - including right here in Sheffield.

In fact, Sheffield Hallam University only took up its current name in 1992. Before that, it has been named Sheffield Polytechnic since 1969.

The Star delved into its archives in search of retro photos of the old institution and found these fascinating pictures - from class photos to a public yard-of-ale drinking challenge to two men abseiling down the old campus building with a homemade flag.

1 . Class of '92 Sheffield Polytechnic, BA (Hons) Historical Studies, Class of 1992, Psalter Lane Campus. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Showtime A gig at Sheffield Polytechnic, pictured here in 1982, that never even went ahead. Photo Sales

3 . Two pints yard challenge Sheffield Polytechnic Yard of Ale Contest - John Amihere has a brave try with his two pints - 2nd October 1975. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers Photo Sales