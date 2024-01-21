Sheffield retro: 12 vintage photos of Sheffield Hallam University when it was called Sheffield Polytechnic
Sheffield Hallam University was founded 181 years ago - but its current name is only three decades old.
Polytechnic is a rarely used word nowadays but they used to be a staple in many cities - including right here in Sheffield.
In fact, Sheffield Hallam University only took up its current name in 1992. Before that, it has been named Sheffield Polytechnic since 1969.
The Star delved into its archives in search of retro photos of the old institution and found these fascinating pictures - from class photos to a public yard-of-ale drinking challenge to two men abseiling down the old campus building with a homemade flag.