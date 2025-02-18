A killer driver has been told there is a ‘real risk’ he will be jailed, after he admitted causing the death of a cyclist when he travelled on the wrong side of a busy Sheffield road.

33-year-old Long Wan pleaded guilty to causing the death of cyclist Richard Bower by dangerous driving, during a plea hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Tuesday, February 18, 2025).

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, revealed that the crash on Rivelin Valley Road in Stannington, Sheffield, took place after Wan, of Ash Grove, Penge, South East London, drove his white Mazda vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

Adjourning Wan’s sentencing hearing until next week, Judge Richardson, released him on bail but warned him: “There’s a real risk, in your case, that you could be sent to prison immediately, and you must face that.

“I’ve made no decisions, I simply warn you that is clearly on the agenda.”

Addressing members of Mr Bower’s family who were present in court to see Wan enter his guilty plea, Judge Richardson continued: “This is not a case of murder, this is not a case of manslaughter.

“It is a serious matter, of course, because a man has lost his life because of your bad driving, very bad driving,” Judge Richardson said, turning to Wan.

“Whatever sentence I pass, in no way references the value of the life of the deceased. His life is of infinite value, as all human life is, and that’s why it is a serious matter.”

Judge Richardson and prosecutor, Ian Goldsack, were both keen to emphasise that Mr Bower did ‘absolutely nothing wrong’ in the moments leading up to the fatal crash, which took place shortly after 6pm on October 22, 2023.

Mr Goldsack noted that Mr Bower was so far over to the side of the carriageway that he was ‘almost in the gutter’.

Mr Bower was also wearing a helmet, along with ‘high vis’ clothing, the court heard.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said Wan cannot provide an explanation for how he came to be travelling on the wrong side of the road, which he acknowledged was both a point of ‘blackness’ and something the defendant finds ‘desperately upsetting’.

Mr Aspinall said evidence from a driver travelling behind Wan suggests that appeared to be travelling at the speed limit, which is 30 miles per hour for the relevant section of road, and reported no issues with his driving until he came to be on the wrong side of the road.

He noted, however, that Wan has admitted to being an inexperienced driver; but said he has a full licence, was insured at the time of his offending and has no history of driving matters.