Emergency services have described the aftermath of a crash which left a car embedded into the front of a house on a busy Sheffield road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Road, in Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, was closed for nearly five hours after a silver Ford Ford B-Max crashed into the frontage of a house, with its bonnet inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And pictures show the state of the building today after the crash. Red and White tape is still stretched across the front of the property to keep people away from the damaged building, which is now boarded up.

This was how the house at the centre of last night's crash looked today.Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Steel fencing has also been erected at the front.

Emergency services from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have now described the scene that met them.

The fire service had sent four fire engines to the incident, after being called at at 5.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service told The Star: “On arrival, crews found that the driver was already out of the car and was receiving treatment for a small head injury.

A house was damaged after a car crashed into it on Halifax Road at Wadsley Bridge. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

“They made the vehicle safe and helped secure the house. Firefighters left the scene at 9.40pm.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service had been the first to be called out to the incident, having received a call at 5.42pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 5.42pm yesterday evening (Monday 17 February) to report a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Halifax Road in Sheffield.

A car crashed into a house on Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge, closing the road for five hours | Submitted

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.’

The car had been driven by a 33 year old man.

Halifax Road’s northbound carriageway was closed until 10.30pm, when police re-opened it to traffic again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision had happened close to the junction with the Kilner Way retail park, which is controlled by traffic lights.

Pictures of the scene taken last night showed the car up to its windscreen in the doorway of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Road is part of the A61, which is a major route through Sheffield. It takes traffic towards places including Stocksbridge, Barnsley, the M1 North, and the Woodhead Pass.

The road is also well used by traffic heading to the Kilner Way retail park, which includes a number of well known retail chains among its retail offering.