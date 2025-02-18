The man pictured in this CCTV image may hold ‘vital information’ about an incident in which a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted whilst travelling on a Sheffield bus, sparking a police investigation.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on board a 56 bus in Sheffield city centre between 11am and 11.30am on Monday, January 27, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Tuesday, February 18, 2025) released details of the incident, as they urge members of the public to help them identify the man pictured.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation as we believe he may hold vital information into a sexual assault which allegedly took place on a bus in Sheffield city centre in January 2025 | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that the man made inappropriate comments before sexually assaulting her.

“It is understood he left the bus at Arundel Gate.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are now releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation as we believe he may hold vital information.

“Do you recognise this man?”

If you have any information that could support police with their investigation, please call 101.

You can also pass information to police online through their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote incident number 321 of January 27, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org