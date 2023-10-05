News you can trust since 1887
By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
A search is underway to find a missing Sheffield woman, as police say they are 'growing increasingly concerned for her welfare'.

Anyone who has seen, or knows where, Rachael (pictured) might be is asked to please call 101, quoting incident number 632 of October 4, 2023Anyone who has seen, or knows where, Rachael (pictured) might be is asked to please call 101, quoting incident number 632 of October 4, 2023
Anyone who has seen, or knows where, Rachael (pictured) might be is asked to please call 101, quoting incident number 632 of October 4, 2023

33-year-old Rachael was last seen on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, at 5am yesterday (Wednesday, October 4, 2023), and was subsequently reported missing.

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, October 5, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"It is believed she may have travelled by taxi to the Derbyshire Lane area of Woodseats, and also has links to the Spital Hill area."She is described as white, of a large build, with short brown hair.

"She is likely to be wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a white T-shirt."

Anyone who has seen, or knows where, Rachael might be is asked to please call 101, quoting incident number 632 of October 4, 2023.

