Rachael: Search for missing Sheffield woman last seen in Stocksbridge as police grow concerned for her welfare
Anyone who knows where Rachael might be is asked to contact the police.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A search is underway to find a missing Sheffield woman, as police say they are 'growing increasingly concerned for her welfare'.
33-year-old Rachael was last seen on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, at 5am yesterday (Wednesday, October 4, 2023), and was subsequently reported missing.
Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, October 5, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
"It is believed she may have travelled by taxi to the Derbyshire Lane area of Woodseats, and also has links to the Spital Hill area."She is described as white, of a large build, with short brown hair.
"She is likely to be wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a white T-shirt."
Anyone who has seen, or knows where, Rachael might be is asked to please call 101, quoting incident number 632 of October 4, 2023.