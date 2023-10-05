Anyone who knows where Rachael might be is asked to contact the police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A search is underway to find a missing Sheffield woman, as police say they are 'growing increasingly concerned for her welfare'.

Anyone who has seen, or knows where, Rachael (pictured) might be is asked to please call 101, quoting incident number 632 of October 4, 2023

33-year-old Rachael was last seen on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, at 5am yesterday (Wednesday, October 4, 2023), and was subsequently reported missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, October 5, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"It is believed she may have travelled by taxi to the Derbyshire Lane area of Woodseats, and also has links to the Spital Hill area."She is described as white, of a large build, with short brown hair.

"She is likely to be wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a white T-shirt."