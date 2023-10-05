“Winn Gardens has a bad name across the city but actually it’s a fantastic community."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The residents of Winn Gardens, an estate in the north of Hillsborough, will be able to reduce waste and save money following the launch of a new community fridge this weekend.

It is open to anyone to share food, including local businesses, producers, households, gardens, and supermarkets, which locals can then take for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 30, over 250 locals attended the free launch day in Middlewood Park, including MP Gill Furniss and councillor Toby Mallinson, with pottery painting and pizza making led by arts centre RivelinCo.

RivelinCo staff help local residents paint pots and plant herbs

Suzanne Morton, who leads the Winn Gardens Residents’ Association and coordinates the local food bank, said: “Winn Gardens has a bad name across the city but actually it’s a fantastic community.

“It’s so nice to see the people from all the different cultures we have on the estate come out to days like this and mix together, it really creates community cohesion.

"Once we get word out about the community fridge I think people will be eager to get involved in it, to save money and avoid wasting food.”

Suzanne Morton talks to Gill Furniss MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and local volunteers are now exploring the possibility of a community garden, which can provide fresh produce to the fridge.

Morton added: "We’ve already got residents really excited about the prospect of the community garden. It will be massive for residents.

"This estate loves its food, and the garden will help people to share and learn about their different cultures."

Toby Mallinson, John Otley from Seacroft Forest Garden in Leeds and Linda Bloomfield from RivelinCo on the potential site of the Community Garden

At the launch event, residents were joined by volunteers from Leeds estate, who themselves transformed an unused part of their estate into Seacroft Forest Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Gill Furniss said: "I think a community garden on Winn Gardens would be fantastic. Getting people to grow their own food, to be involved in the process and share that with their neighbours is a wonderful idea.