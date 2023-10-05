Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was just 18 months old when a holiday on the Greek island of Kos turned into a three decade ongoing nightmare for his family when he disappeared.

Ben Needham has been missing since 1991

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The toddler, from Sheffield, was playing outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating when he vanished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben's mum Kerry, had taken him to visit his grandparents, Eddie and Christine Needham, after they moved to Kos for a new life in the sun. Kerry was also considering moving there but instead her life was shattered when her beloved son could not be found.

Various theories have been investigated over the years, including abduction; and numerous possible sightings have been reported and looked into but Ben simply vanished without a trace on July 24, 1991.

In 2016, detectives from South Yorkshire Police made the announcement that they believed Ben had died in an incident involving a digger on the day he disappeared.

Excavation work was carried out by the police around the farmhouse where Ben was last seen, and on neighbouring land which was being cleared the day he went missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A site elsewhere on the island where the cleared land was dumped was also sifted through.

Ben's remains were never found but an item believed to have been in his possession the day he vanished was reported to have been discovered.

Detectives said they had also spoken to a witness who claimed the digger driver had confessed to having been involved in an accident the day Ben disappeared. The digger driver has since died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a Facebook page run by Kerry and her family, their latest post reads: "The month of October. The month Ben Needham was born. By Ben's second birthday he was gone. How can a 21-month-old child just disappear without a trace?

"We are becoming more aware of the child trafficking business worldwide. Especially Greece in the 80s and 90s. Children were easy to register with fake papers.

"Somebody, somewhere knows. Even if you previously sent in information over the years, please send in again so we can double check these leads were followed to the best of our ability.