Stockbridge arrests: Two changed over 'violent incidents' in Stocksbridge, including knife offence
Two men have been charged by police after what officers describe as 'a series of violent incidents' in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, including offences involving knives.
One has been charged with 10 offences including affray, possession of an offensive weapon, threats of violence towards police officers and for breaching a protection from harassment order, after South Yorkshire Police received reports on September 26 of a man slashing tyres on Askew Court.
A second man has been charged with threatening to damage/ destroy property, after an incident on Monday, September 25 in which police were called over reports of a man brandishing a large knife on Pot House Lane.
Both have appeared before Sheffield magistrates.