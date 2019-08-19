Scores of police officers involved in search for missing Barnsley man
Scores of police officers are involved in the search for a missing 80-year-old man from Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police disclosed yesterday that a team of 46 officers searched Barnsley as fears for the welfare of Brian Tomlinson grow.
Mountain Rescue volunteers and firefighters also helped in the search over the weekend.
A police helicopter and drone have also been used in the search.
Brian was last seen at 4pm at his home address in the Hemingfield-Wombwell area of Barnsley on Friday, August 16.He is around 5ft 8ins tall, slim, has grey hair and walks with a slight stoop.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 717 of August 16.