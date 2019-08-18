Family of Sheffield murder victim appeal for information a year on

Kavan was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 last year and died in hospital four days later.

In a statement posted on South Yorkshire Police Facebook page on the first anniversary of Kavan's death today (August 18), the family said the grieving process would become "easier when Kav is brought some justice.

"We ask that any information that anyone has, no matter how big or small, is handed over to the police as not only it could be vital to their investigation, but it will help a devastated family find some peace in the midst of chaos. Thank you," they said.

On Saturday, South Yorkshire Police have renewed their appeal to track down a man named Ahmad Farrah or known as 'Reggie', 30, who has been on the run since the murder took place.

The family said: "Although it's been a whole year since our son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend was taken away, it feels just like yesterday that Kav was here laughing and joking.

"Despite it being a year of complete heartbreak, the kind words, videos and pictures that people continue to share assure us that Kav will never be forgotten.

"He is constantly on the minds of all who were lucky enough to have him in their lives and it is still so raw for us.”

