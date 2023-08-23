After shaping countless childhoods, Sarah is now walking hundreds of miles in support of affordable housing in England.

The co-creator behind beloved BBC children's series 'Sarah & Duck' was spotted in Sheffield on Monday as she attempts to walk the length of England for charity.

Sarah Gomes Harris could not be missed as she strode through the Steel City on August 21 dressed as she was in a huge novelty purple house costume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animator and series designer who helped shape countless UK childhoods through her 2013 show has been walking the length of England since August 7 in support of the Hastings Rental Health Housing Co-Op back home.

Sarah Gomes Harries, creator of BBC's 'Sarah & Duck', was spotted in Sheffield on August 21 while on a charity drive to walk the length of England for the Hastings Rental Health Housing Co-Op.

The month-long endeavour takes in hundreds of miles and aims to raise awareness of what the co-op calls a "housing crisis plaguing" Hastings, while also raising money to set up a housing cooperative in the town to help those who can no longer afford rising rents or unhealthy living conditions.

Sarah told The Star: "It's very tiring, I've had to shed quite a few things as I go along as I've been carrying quite a lot.

"In terms of people I've spoken to it's been very positive. 90 per cent of people are very supportive. I got a lot of homeless people coming up to me who hang on the street. Some of them give me what little money they have, and that's been really quite upsetting. I guess they see how important what we're trying to do is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The mission is that we want communities to buy back buildings. It feels like it's the only way - the Government isn't doing anything... and the council is really struggling to house people in temporary accommodation because landlords are charging obscene amounts of money for that."

If successful, the group hopes to convert the unused and vacant Gensing Manor in Hastings and convert it into dwellings for up to 22 single people and families.

Sarah said: "More and more councils are looking to us as a solution and we need communities to help support us. And if communities all across the country help with that we have a shot of taking back control of buildings and keeping them affordable, long-term, safe, secure, and in perpetuity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her walk Sarah, says she is still working as an animator. During her brief stay in Sheffield, Sarah said she planned to storyboard an animation while visiting a laundromat.

She said about the experience: "I'm eating twice as much and when I'm really tired I find it difficult talking to people as I'm so exhausted. But I've been staying in co-ops all across the county who have been giving me dinners. It's a really nice support network."

In a message home, Sarah said: "Just keep supporting us and keep sending us messages as it's great to feel that support."