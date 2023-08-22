News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 'Stunning' three bedroom home in Chapeltown has 'something special' for £375,000

This "stunning" Sheffield home is ready for a new family to move into

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:56 BST

A £375,000 Sheffield home described as having "something special" is up for sale.

The property, which is being sold with Crucible Homes, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master en-suite. It is found in Chapeltown, which is a short drive from Sheffield city centre and benefits from rail links from Chapeltown Station.

The ground floor of this bright and spacious home consists of an entrance hall, w.c, lounge and a large kitchen/diner.

Upstairs, you will find a landing, all three of the bedrooms, an enormous family bathroom and an en-suite in the master bedroom.

