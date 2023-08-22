Sheffield City Council has revealed it will not, and cannot, "directly intervene" in the takeover process at The Leadmill.

Sheffield City Council will "side" with the law after bosses at The Leadmill launched a campaign to get leader, Tom Hunt, to help "save" the venue.

Last week, current bosses at The Leadmill launched a #TellTom campaign, encouraging fans to pressure the Leader of Sheffield City Council, Tom Hunt, to back their attempts to prevent a takeover from the building owners.

The #TellTom campaign was the latest move from the operators of the venue to pressure The Electric Group into halting their decision to fully take over the venue the firm owns. The Save the Leadmill campaign urged Councillor Hunt to "pick a side".

The current management of the venue, led by Phil Mills, have called the move a "hostile takeover", threatening the future of the venue, which The Electric Group denies, saying their plan is "all about continuity of programming".

In a statement released by the council today, Coun Hunt said: "The Leadmill is an iconic venue that has played host to brilliant gigs and club nights and has supported Sheffield’s best musical talent.

"The council is a champion of our cultural industries and nighttime economy but we cannot directly intervene in the legal process taking place between The Leadmill’s landlord and tenant."

The comment comes as a shadow license application from the landlords, The Electric Group, is set to be heard by the Council Licensing Committee. A 'shadow license' is granted to a second party, allowing them to run an entertainment venue under their license if the original license for a venue is revoked or surrendered.

Coun Hunt continued: "The council does not own the building but over the last year, we have engaged with both parties and remain willing to do so. However, we must balance this with allowing the normal licensing processes to happen as they usually would.

“As a statutory Licensing Authority, the council has a legal duty to be fair, unbiased and treat each licence application the same. When the application for a shadow licence for The Leadmill by MVL Properties 2017 Ltd is heard, it will be treated impartially and in exactly the same way as every other application that the council deals with.

"It is essential that the council’s words or actions do not influence the legal process.”

In response the the #TellTom campaign, Electric Group Co-Founder, Dominic Madden said: "Sadly, the Save The Leadmill campaign continues to mislead the public and to stoke up unpleasant, angry, and unnecessary ill feeling.

"There is no risk of the venue closing. The current tenant’s lease has expired and Electric Group, which owns the freehold to the building, wants to invest in the space and ensure that it continues to operate as a music and arts venue which Sheffield can be proud of for many years to come.

“The only hostility comes from the campaign itself. We want the venue to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone, including the staff – and equipped to attract the best touring acts and support the local community.”