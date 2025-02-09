A ‘non-judgemental’ service set up with the aim of protecting residents and visitors while they are on nights out in Sheffield city centre has been extended into the spring.

The Safe Square service will be in place in Barker’s Pool, and is made up of a Medical Treatment Unit Trailer, a privately funded ambulance, and two heated tents.

The scheme will be returning for Friday and Saturday nights, running from 10.30pm until 4.30am, from this weekend until the end of March 2025, Sheffield City Council has confirmed.

Safe Square is returning to Barker's Pool in Sheffield after the scheme was extended until the end of March 2025 | Submit

It comes after an outcry at the loss of the service, which has helped more than 500 revellers on nights out in the city centre, resulted in the service being reinstated in December 2024.

Funding from the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit ensured it was able to continue throughout last year’s festive period, and a £20,000 cash injection from the Safer Sheffield Partnership means Safe Square will now run until the end of March 2025.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council said: “Safe Square is a free to use, non-judgemental service open to anyone in the city centre needing help or support during the night on Friday and Saturday nights.

“So far, it has been incredibly successful and has helped hundreds of individuals whilst out enjoying the local nightlife. The impact on both people living and visiting Sheffield, as well as our city centre nighttime economy, has been very positive.”

Since the Safe Square was first piloted in December 2023, the scheme has supported hundreds of people, from those who have required medical attention to individuals that have become separated from their friends, and others needed a safe space to wait for their taxi home.

The Safer Sheffield Partnership is made up of public sectors organisations in the city – including Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police – and representatives from the private and voluntary sectors.

Inspector Andy Rimmer, of the Sheffield city centre NPT team said: “The support offered by the Sheffield Safe Square service goes hand-in-hand with our nighttime economy work, and its return in 2025 is positive news for the city centre.

“The facility provides an alternative place to direct people who may be feeling vulnerable while out in the city centre at nighttime when further police intervention is not required.

“We're thankful for the work carried out by Sheffield Safe Square team and will continue to work with them as the scheme is reintroduced in the coming weeks."

£20,000 in funding was provided by the Partnership with an additional £2,000 from the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit.

Kayleigh Waine, Project Manager of Sheffield Safe Square added: “I'd like to say a huge thank you to the Safer Sheffield Partnership and the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit for this funding.

“We're so happy to be back helping, hopefully you don't need us but if you do, we're here."

Safe Square is based in Barkers Pool, outside Sheffield City Hall and will run from 10:30pm to 4:30am on the following dates:

Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025