A man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries in a Rotherham crash, involving a motorcycle and a car.

The two-vehicle collision took place in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham on Wednesday night (February 5, 2025).

South Yorkshire Police has today (Saturday, February 8, 2025) shared details of the crash, in an appeal for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage.

The collision took place on Oldgate Lane, at the junction with Silverwood Hill Way, in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham on Wednesday night (February 5, 2025) | Google/3rd party

A force spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday we were called to Oldgate Lane at the junction with Silverwood Hill Way to reports a grey Yamaha motorcycle and red Mini Cooper had collided.

“The rider of the Yamaha motorcycle, a 47-year-old man, was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is currently described as life-changing.

“The driver of the Mini remained at the scene and is helping us with our enquiries.

“Officers would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage of the vehicles leading up to the collision, or the collision itself.”

Police have described the man’s condition as ‘life-threatening’.

Footage can be submitted to police by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/...

If you have any information which could help police with their investigation, please report to them online here: https://orlo.uk/Lxu2r

Alternatively, you can also call police on 101.

Please quote incident number 739 of February 5, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.