The XL bully ban is "failing" the RSPCA has said - with dog bites, attacks and human fatalities persisting - as new figures from the charity show South Yorkshire Police has euthanised more than 300 banned dogs.

The RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is instead calling on ministers to commit to a full and in depth review of dog control, including the Dangerous Dogs Act, which marks 34 years on the statute book tomorrow (August 12, 2025).

RSPCA pet welfare experts claim that for 34 years dangerous dog law in England and Wales has predominantly focussed on "how a dog looks rather than their behaviour."

Pictured is Hippo, an XL Bully dog who was adopted by Hannah Graham three days before a change in the law | Hannah Graham

The charity is urging decision makers to prioritise an approach that encourages responsible dog ownership in the nation’s communities - rather than banning dogs based purely on how they look.

In September 2023, the UK Government announced an intention to ban the XL bully dog - and by the end of the year, it became illegal to breed, sell, advertise or give away an XL bully. By February 1, 2024, it became an offence to own an XL bully dog at all, without a valid exemption certificate.

The XL Bully ban has led to high numbers of suspected banned dogs being both seized and euthanised by police forces across England and Wales.

Only seven police forces reported to RSPCA requests for euthanasia figures - but this found 511 banned types of dog had been put to sleep, including 316 in South Yorkshire. The RSPCA notes, however, that South Yorkshire Police did not provide seizure data in reply to the information requests. The charity says it is also not possible to have a true picture of the scale of dogs being seized and euthanised, due to the figures being reliant on police forces responding to requests for data.

Of those dogs put to sleep by police forces, a majority were assessed as XL bullies.

From the 19 police forces who responded to an RSPCA request for information, 1,035 dogs were seized as suspected banned types during 2024; and a clear majority of those - 674, or more than 65 per cent - were assessed and identified as XL bullies. Across all 43 Forces, the numbers are likely to be considerably higher.

The five police forces reporting the highest number of seized dogs were Leicestershire: 192 dogs, including 177 XL bullies; Nottinghamshire: 145, including 132 XL Bullies; Thames Valley: 134; Humberside: 99 and Lincolnshire: 52.

Dr Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals at the RSPCA, said: "This data paints a predictable and depressing picture - with the change in legislation meaning high numbers of XL bully dogs are being seized and put to sleep.

"Many of these dogs will have been much-loved family pets; their existence made illegal by a change of legislation focussed purely on how a dog looks rather than their behaviour."

The RSPCA is a member of the Dog Control Coalition, which is working towards more effective and sustainable dog control across the UK with rules that focus on dog behaviour and responsible ownership.

The ban has also had a significant impact on the charity sector. Figures from the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes show its members had to put to sleep 693 dogs in 2024 as a result of the legislation - more than triple the 2023 figure of 201, and more than eight times the numbers in 2022, which were found to be 80.

Under section one the Dangerous Dogs Act, dogs can be seized if they are a prohibited type - namely an XL Bully, Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino or Fila Brasileiro.

XL Bullies can only be kept legally as pets if they comply with strict regulations - including the owner having obtained an exemption certificate by the end of January 2024, and that they wear a muzzle in all public places.

Despite the ban on XL Bullies, there were 10 reported dog-related fatalities in the UK in 2024 - higher than in any full year before the ban was first announced (1981-2022); while police forces also reported seeing more out-of-control dog attacks causing injury in 2024.

Sam added: "It is absolutely heart breaking that dog fatalities and serious bite incidents are continuing and in very concerning numbers - which underlines that the Dangerous Dog Act simply isn't working, and hasn’t been for 34 years.

"The UK Government urgently needs to adopt a different approach; focussed instead on preventing dangerous behaviours rather than focussing on the dog's individual breed.

"The law has been failing dogs and, crucially, public safety too for long. It's time for decision makers to review the current dog control situation and commit to measures which effectively protect public safety and safeguard dog welfare."

The RSPCA also says the "patchwork" of available data also highlights the need for the UK Government to address critical data gaps enabling a "more complete" picture - in the interests of public safety and animal welfare.

Sam said: "The patchwork of data provided by police forces shows an increase in the numbers of dogs being seized, and put to sleep - but this is not the only area where data is lacking - we clearly need far more consistent, detailed recording about dog bites, and monitoring of dangerous dog incidents.

"In the absence of this information we are unable to fully understand the scale of dog bites and their causal factors, nor to inform effective public health and safety strategies. Given the importance of this issue, we urgently need a more complete picture."

Hannah Graham with her XL Bully dog, Hippo | Hannah Graham

Hippo - an XL bully - is one such dog. He was adopted by Hannah Graham adopted on Hippo - an XL Bully - from the RSPCA's Southridge Animal Centre just three days before the ban on adopting them came into force at the end of 2023.

Hannah said: "The staff at Southridge were all absolutely amazing.

"The moment we saw his picture on the RSPCA website, it really was love at first sight. But we weren't local, and needed to ensure he'd get on with our existing dog. We travelled down to the centre, stayed nearby overnight, and luckily it was a perfect match."

As part of the adoption process, Hannah had to ensure she was able to comply with all of the rules around owning XL Bullies under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Hannah added: "It was quite a stressful process. The rules were quite vague, and there was pressure on us on how to interpret them.

“The ban also came in quite quickly, meaning muzzles weren't routinely available straight away in sizes suitable for an XL bully and initially we found muzzles were just too small for him. We were worried he would be too hot going out, or have issues with panting. Thankfully, he has a much bigger muzzle now!"

Fortunately, Hippo settled very quickly into home life in Melton Mowbray - and Hannah says he was a cuddle monster from day one.

"Within hours, he just wanted cuddles. He's a dog who wants to be close to us all the time - he loves people; and everyone he meets and sees," added Hannah.

"Some people avoid us out and about or are cautious - and we know some people aren't comfortable about XL Bullies. But others make a big effort to come and say hello and meet him; and for those initially nervous, Hippo often changes their mind with his infectious personality!

"We went to Dogfest, and Hippo met so many people and other dogs - and the atmosphere was just amazing!.

"He's had some learning curves - like getting used to his muzzle. But he's come through that negativity. And while he'd rather not wear it, he now associates it with going outside or doing a fun activity, which is great."

Hippo has become a social media sensation, with his own Instagram account boasting some 7,500 followers - tracking his daily life, including cuddles with Hannah and outdoor adventures | Hannah Graham

Hippo has become a social media sensation, with his own Instagram account boasting some 7,500 followers - tracking his daily life, including cuddles with Hannah and outdoor adventures.

Hannah said: "Hippo's Insta page just shows how normal a life an XL Bully can live and what a sweet boy he is. People we don't even know or have relationships with can show him support too - the messages we get are so lovely.

"I've worked in animal rescue before - and am really supportive of ongoing efforts to campaign against the XL Bully ban, and breed specific legislation in general. The wrong dogs are targeted by the ban - so many innocent dogs have been affected; and sadly unsavoury people who don't look after dogs properly or want to do harm will find a way around the law or just move onto a different breed anyway. That's why I support dog licensing instead."