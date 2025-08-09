A local animal charity are calling on the owner of a dog to come forward after it was found abandoned at their shelter.

RSPCA Sheffield Shelter released a public plea for information after an animal was left outside their facility in the early hours of the morning (August 8).

The white poodle, which has been described by the charity as ‘distressed ‘, was left with an orange harness, blue lead and not reading ‘my name is lucky’.

The charity are looking to find the owner to better understand the situation affecting the pooch, and say there is ‘no judgement’ to the person responsible.

The RSPCA are asking for help in identifying information about a white poodle abandoned at their doorstep. | RSPCA Sheffield Shelter

Their appeal reads: “We are reaching out to the person who left a dog at our doors in the early hours of this morning. We understand you must have been in a very difficult situation, and our hearts go out to you.

“Thankfully our cameras and security team spotted this ensuring our animal care team could get here in minutes before the dog broke free as the pooch became very distressed and tangled in their lead.

“If you recognize any of this or know their story, please help us do right by this dog.

“They are understandably very distressed at the moment and we would like to know if this is due to this mornings incident or if this is something this little love will need on-going support with.

“We will help this pooch, and there will be no judgement but by knowing nothing about them- their rescue journey will take so much longer than necessary.”

They also released information on how people in need of help can safely bring their pets to the service.

“Please also remember, we don't say this with judgement, we say this concerned and to educate,” their post continues.

“We know times are difficult but when you abandon an animal and leave them somewhere without people being aware, even in the most desperate times it can be so dangerous - please please please ensure someone is aware.

“Come to rescue centres in opening times. the story for this little one was so close to being very different than being safe in a kennel.”