This is what officers found inside the home of a woman where 12 cats starved to death.

Klare Forman, aged 45, was spared jail this week after the skeletal remains of 12 cats were found in a flat in Highfield Road, Chesterfield.

A statement from the charity claims magistrates at court described the case as “one of the most distressing they had ever heard.”

The animals’ bodies were found wrapped in clothes, under beds and was even one of the first things officers found when they entered the homes.

Two live cats were rescued from the flat and safely rehomed. It’s believed they would have had to survive by eating the remains of the other animals.

The footage above shows the state of the flat Forman abandoned when officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and RSPCA Chesterfield raided the home.