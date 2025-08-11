The owner of Sheffield land cleared for a dog park has said owners travel for miles to find a “safe space” for their pets.

John Clare said his wife Liz would take their two German shepherds to private dog fields around the region because there were so few in Sheffield.

He said most dog park users are owners of nervous or reactive dogs. They can also be be used by banned breeds such as XL Bullies - which can’t be let off the lead in public.

Liz and John Clare with their Alsatians on land they want to turn into a dog park in Rivelin Valley. | Clare

The couple came to attention after they cleared land off Rivelin Park Road which was derelict for 20 years.

They plan to open their own dog park.

Several people raised the alarm, with one saying it had been ‘brutally’ cleared. The city council issued a Tree Protection Order on five remaining trees to prevent them being lopped.

Mr Clare said: “My wife drives to York sometimes, we just want a secure, fully fence area that’s a safe space for our dogs.”

After vegetation clearance on Rivelin Park Road and the Tree Protection Order pinned to a telegraph pole. | NW

The couple has applied to Sheffield City Council for a change of use of the 1.3 acre plot to allow them to launch the business.

Prices for one ‘family’ of up to three dogs could be about £10-an-hour, he added.

The couple, who live at Wadsley Park Village, bought the site from a family member, Mr Clare said.

Before vegetation clearance on Rivelin Park Road. | Google

They spent six weekends carefully strimming brambles to ensure no harm to wildlife, he added. They also cut down two trees with dead limbs that were dangerous.

And they removed 10 tonnes of flytipping and waste including tyres, a sofa, a car roof and oil drums full of glass.

They have no intention of damaging the five remaining trees, he added, and would “comply with all rules” set out by the city council.