Rotherham missing boy: South Yorkshire Police release second image of boy, 13, missing 12 days

South Yorkshire Police officers looking for the 13-year-old boy who has been missing for just under two weeks have shared another photo of him.

By Harry Harrison
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 9:52 am
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 9:52 am

Aron has been missing since August 2, after last being seen in the Broom area of Rotherham at around 8.00am.

He is desribed as Eastern European, around 5ft tall, with a large build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Aron, aged 13, has been missing since August 2.

He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.

Officer searching for Aron are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him.

This is the second image police have shared of Aron.

He is known to have connections to London and Manchester and could be in these places if he’s left South Yorkshire.

Anyone who has seen Aron or can help officers who are searching for him, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 230 of August 2, 2022.