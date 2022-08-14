Read More
Aron has been missing since August 2, after last being seen in the Broom area of Rotherham at around 8.00am.
He is desribed as Eastern European, around 5ft tall, with a large build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.
Officer searching for Aron are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him.
He is known to have connections to London and Manchester and could be in these places if he’s left South Yorkshire.
Anyone who has seen Aron or can help officers who are searching for him, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 230 of August 2, 2022.