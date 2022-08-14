Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has been identified online as Jay Walker with his mother confirming her son had tragically died.

She said: “I lost my son Jay Walker today at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."

She shared a tribute early this morning, which said: “R.I.p my son you was taken to soon love.”

Tributes were left on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook post confirming they had found a body, with over 650 comments so far.

One commenter said: “Rest easy Jay bro.”

One user who posted wrote: “RIP Jay Walker I’m gonna miss u bro it’s time for u to fly high now bro thanks for everything u did for me bro Gonna miss u loads bro u will always be in my mind and always in my heart bro.”