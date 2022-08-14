Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Clarke, an Associate Professor in Journalism at Sheffield Hallam University, has brought the photo into the public domain after meeting the RAF Officer who sent it to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) originally.

David, who wrote about the photo’s unearthing for the Mail Online, said to The Star: “It’s probably the most famous UFO picture ever.”

The Calvine UFO photo. The photo was taken in 1990 and is now being shared thanks to Sheffield Hallam University professor, David Clarke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was taken in Calvine in Scotland by two young chefs in 1990, who sent the photo, and five others, to the Daily Record, who then sent it on to the RAF and then the Ministry of Defence.

The Scottish RAF Officer who received the photo from the Record, Craig Lindsay, now aged 83, had the original photo still in his possession after sending photocopies to the MOD.

David said: “I rang him up and before I could even say anything, he said ‘I know what you’re calling for. I have been waiting for someone to call me about it for 30 years’.”

More People: National newspaper publishes article backing Sheffield to host song contest

Photo copyright: Richard Hanson (0793 908 1208) Dr David Clarke (SHU journalism lecturer). 11.09.12 Original job number RH2944 Commissioned by Joe Field at SHU

Eventually, David managed to convince Craig to donate the image to Sheffield Hallam University, where it was confirmed as a genuine photo by one of David’s colleagues, who specialises in pre-digital photography.

David said: “He managed to analyse the photo and use the size of the objects in it to gauge the UFO must have been around 60-100 feet in length.

"I have no doubt it shows a secret American stealth program. Why it ended up over Scotland I don’t know. I just think these two young lads were in the right place at the right time.”

The photo had been buried by the MOD at the time, with Craig telling David he’d been told to “keep your mouth shut and keep it to yourself”.

David said: “He’s now 83 and he wanted the truth to come out.

"I think if it wasn’t for Craig, we’d be none the wiser and he’s a real hero.”