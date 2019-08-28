Rotherham man still missing after visit to pub
A Rotherham man who disappeared after a visit to a pub is still missing today.
Damien Taylor, aged 38, has reported missing from the Flanderwell area of Rotherham after leaving the Markfield Drive area at about 4.50pm on Saturday, August 24 and saying he was going to the local pub.
He was last seen at The County pub, Bridgegate, at 6pm that day but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
South Yorkshire Police said it is 'out of character for Damien not to come home and to not contact his family and friends'.
The force said ‘officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare’.Damien is about 6ft 2ins tall, slim and was thought to have been wearing a purple, striped, Arsenal football shirt, blue jeans, a green coat and blue Adidas trainers when he was last seen.Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 351 of August 25.