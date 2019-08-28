Missing Rotherham teenage girl located
A missing teenage girl from Rotherham has been found safe and well.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 10:40
Tilly Bird, aged 14, was reported missing at around 10pm on Monday after she left the Wellfield Road area of Kimberworth and disappeared.
CRIME: Murder probe continues after new appeals to mark first anniversary of fatal stabbing in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the teenager and revealed today that she was found safe and well in Cleethorpes last night.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Read More
Read MoreMajor recruitment drive under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire