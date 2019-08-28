Missing Rotherham teenage girl located

A missing teenage girl from Rotherham has been found safe and well.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 10:40

Tilly Bird, aged 14, was reported missing at around 10pm on Monday after she left the Wellfield Road area of Kimberworth and disappeared.

CRIME: Murder probe continues after new appeals to mark first anniversary of fatal stabbing in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the teenager and revealed today that she was found safe and well in Cleethorpes last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tilly Bird

LATEST: Doncaster man wanted over burglary and theft of cars

Read More

Read More
Major recruitment drive under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire