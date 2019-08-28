Former Sheffield United striker and Doncaster Rovers boss jailed
Former Sheffield United player and Doncaster Rovers manager, Dean Saunders, has been jailed today for 10 weeks.
The 55-year-old was jailed at Chester Magistrates' Courts this morning after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.
Saunders, who also played for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Derby County, was capped by Wales 75 times and is a regular football TV pundit.
He was stopped on suspicion of drink driving by police in Boughton, Chester, on May 10 and pleaded guilty by letter yesterday before being sentenced today.
Saunders, of The Paddocks, Whitegate, near Northwich, Cheshire, had initially denied both charges at an earlier hearing.
He has been banned from driving for 30 months.