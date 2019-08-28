Witnesses wanted after sex attack on woman on train between Meadowhall and Doncaster
Witnesses are wanted by the police after a sex attack on a woman travelling on a train between Meadowhall and Doncaster.
British Transport Police said the woman was travelling with two children when she was sexually assaulted between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday, August 18.
British Transport Police said: "It is understood that the train was particularly busy, therefore it is likely that a number of other passengers would have witnessed what happened.
“Officers are today appealing for those passengers to get in touch as soon as possible.”
Contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 359 of August 18.