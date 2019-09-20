Rotherham man jailed for historic sex attacks on three girls is now a convicted killer
A Rotherham man jailed today for indecently assaulting three young girls in the town almost 20 years ago is a convicted killer.
Mohammed Ahsan, aged 35, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 18 years behind bars after pleading guilty to three indecent assaults between 1999 and 2001.
CRIME: Sheffield man wanted for drug, firearm and money laundering offences still on the run after nearly a year
He is the 20th sex attacker convicted so far as part of Operation Stovewood - the National Crime Agency’s investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
The investigation was launched after an independent report, published in 2014, found that around 1,400 children were abused and exploited over a 16-year period while those in authority failed to act.
The number of victims has now risen to over 1,500.
It has emerged today that Ahsan is already serving time behind bars after being convicted of murder in March 2006.
In November 2005 he stabbed 19-year-old Kimberly Fuller in an attack at a Rotherham nightclub after she accused him of pinching her bottom.
Ahsan plunged a knife into his victim’s neck in Escape despite having already racked up a string of previous convictions including disorderly behaviour and numerous assaults on a previous girlfriend.
But despite spending time in a young offenders’ institute and prison, Ahsan went out clubbing with a penknife in his pocket on the night of the murder.
Commenting on his latest sentence today, the National Crime Agency’s senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: “Ahsan’s victims were chosen because of their vulnerability and I hope his conviction, like those that came before it, have demonstrated our commitment to getting justice for those victims as they rebuild their lives.”
Six men were previously convicted for a series of linked offences on August 28 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Five were jailed for prison sentences totaling 63 years.
A sixth man awaits sentence.
The gang preyed on teenage victims, often picking them up girls outside their schools.
Jurors heard how youngsters were targeted due to their vulnerability and were given alcohol and drugs before some were raped by multiple men.