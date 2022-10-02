News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rotherham fire: Fundraiser launched as man is critical in hospital after family home is destroyed in blaze

A fundraiser has been launched to help a family whose home was destroyed in a blaze.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 8:26 am
Updated Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 8:26 am

Three members of the family were in the home on Park Street, Rawmarsh, when the blaze broke out on September 30.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield fire: Video shows firefighters battling blaze at Wharncliffe Woods nea...

A woman and her son managed to escape unharmed but their husband and dad is in a critical condition in hospital.

A fundraiser has been launched to help a family from Rawmarsh whose home was destroyed by fire

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A family pet perished in the blaze.

MORE: Sheffield Ski Village: Large blaze at derelict site was started deliberately, fire service says

An online fundraiser has been launched to help the family.

MORE: Deep Lane Sheffield: Photos show house in Shiregreen gutted by fire believed to have been started deliberately

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Those behind the Go Fund Me page said: “Hello, this page has been set up to help the Shine family as their home in Rawmarsh, Rotherham was completely destroyed by a fire last night (30/09/2022. )

“Luckily mother and son are OK but dad is in critical condition in ICU and they unfortunately lost a family pet.

“This page has been set up to help the family as a lot of people are asking how they can help/ donate.

“Any funds raised will help to replace belongings and help them through an extremely difficult time in their lives.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“Thank you for any donations and help offered.”

The fire broke out in a row of terraced homes, with a number of properties believed to have been damaged.

An investigation into the cause is under way.

Neighbours rallied around and helped the families affected by the fire and those evacuated as a precaution.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Firefighters were at the scene for hours following the blaze, initially dealing with the flames and then investigating.

To donate visit the Go Fund Me page HERE.

RotherhamNeighbours