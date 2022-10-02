Rotherham fire: Fundraiser launched as man is critical in hospital after family home is destroyed in blaze
A fundraiser has been launched to help a family whose home was destroyed in a blaze.
Three members of the family were in the home on Park Street, Rawmarsh, when the blaze broke out on September 30.
A woman and her son managed to escape unharmed but their husband and dad is in a critical condition in hospital.
A family pet perished in the blaze.
An online fundraiser has been launched to help the family.
Those behind the Go Fund Me page said: “Hello, this page has been set up to help the Shine family as their home in Rawmarsh, Rotherham was completely destroyed by a fire last night (30/09/2022. )
“Luckily mother and son are OK but dad is in critical condition in ICU and they unfortunately lost a family pet.
“This page has been set up to help the family as a lot of people are asking how they can help/ donate.
“Any funds raised will help to replace belongings and help them through an extremely difficult time in their lives.
“Thank you for any donations and help offered.”
The fire broke out in a row of terraced homes, with a number of properties believed to have been damaged.
An investigation into the cause is under way.
Neighbours rallied around and helped the families affected by the fire and those evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters were at the scene for hours following the blaze, initially dealing with the flames and then investigating.
To donate visit the Go Fund Me page HERE.