Sheffield Ski Village: Large blaze at derelict site was started deliberately, fire service says
A large fire at the old Sheffield Ski Village is believed to have been started deliberately.
The latest blaze to hit the derelict site at Parkwood Springs broke out yesterday, Wednesday, August 31, at around 3pm, and took firefighters nearly two-and-a-half hours to tackle.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Two fire engines attended the old Ski Village area after we received a call at 3.11pm.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Sheffield: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia couple stun fans with city visit
-
2
Traffic Sheffield: 'Severe congestion' warning near Meadowhall, Sheffield, this evening
-
3
Former Sheffield United coach threatened to kill wife over affair with top cop
-
4
Fargate Sheffield: Thieves smash way into Vision Express in early morning raid
-
5
Missing child found during police operation in Sheffield as cops seize drugs, cash, cars and vapes
“They used water backpacks and a hose reel to extinguish a fire which involved a large area of grassland and woodland (between 51 to 100 square metres).
“The incident had been dealt with by approximately 5.34pm. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately.”
Sheffield Ski Village was Europe’s largest artificial ski resort during its peak in the 90s and noughties but was destroyed by fire and closed in 2012. It has since been ravaged by numerous fires.
The latest plans to regenerate the site are to create a world-first 'Gravity Park' there, with sledging and zip wires.