The latest blaze to hit the derelict site at Parkwood Springs broke out yesterday, Wednesday, August 31, at around 3pm, and took firefighters nearly two-and-a-half hours to tackle.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Two fire engines attended the old Ski Village area after we received a call at 3.11pm.

The old Sheffield Ski Village site was damaged by yet another fire on Wednesday, August 31. This photo shows the aftermath of a previous blaze at the site.

“They used water backpacks and a hose reel to extinguish a fire which involved a large area of grassland and woodland (between 51 to 100 square metres).

“The incident had been dealt with by approximately 5.34pm. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately.”

Sheffield Ski Village was Europe’s largest artificial ski resort during its peak in the 90s and noughties but was destroyed by fire and closed in 2012. It has since been ravaged by numerous fires.