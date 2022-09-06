News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Deep Lane Sheffield: Photos show house in Shiregreen gutted by fire believed to have been started deliberately

These photos show how badly a house in Sheffield was gutted by a fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:40 am

Broken and boarded-up windows, and soot stained walls, reveal the extent of the damage to the home on Deep Lane in Shiregreen.

Firefighters were called to the sem-detached home in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, at around 3.15am.

Read More

Read More
East Bank Road Sheffield: Tributes paid as motorcyclist killed in crash is named...
The aftermath of a fire at a house on Deep Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield, which is believed to have been started deliberately. Picture Scott Merrylees

Most Popular

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said four crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central stations attended and they were at the scene for nearly two hours, before leaving at around 5.10am.

She added: “Luckily there were no casualties. The fire is believed have been started deliberately.”

She was unable to confirm at this stage whether the property was occupied at the time and if anyone had to be rescued.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it was called but said the latest update on the force’s system was that the fire service was ‘not treating the incident as arson/suspicious’.

The aftermath of a fire at a house on Deep Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield, which is believed to have been started deliberately. Picture Scott Merrylees

Crime: Disabled Sheffield United fan hit by a bottle and knocked from his wheelchair during Hull City match

Weather: Sheffielders marvel at 'spectacular' thunderstorm which hit city in the early hours

South Yorkshire PoliceSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueCrime