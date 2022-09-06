Broken and boarded-up windows, and soot stained walls, reveal the extent of the damage to the home on Deep Lane in Shiregreen.

Firefighters were called to the sem-detached home in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, at around 3.15am.

The aftermath of a fire at a house on Deep Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield, which is believed to have been started deliberately. Picture Scott Merrylees

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said four crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central stations attended and they were at the scene for nearly two hours, before leaving at around 5.10am.

She added: “Luckily there were no casualties. The fire is believed have been started deliberately.”

She was unable to confirm at this stage whether the property was occupied at the time and if anyone had to be rescued.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it was called but said the latest update on the force’s system was that the fire service was ‘not treating the incident as arson/suspicious’.