Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he wanted to move to Sheffield to improve his game - but his new wife wasn’t keen.

The snooker legend told The Sun he was struggling to find somewhere to play and was considering commuting to the Steel City, or even relocating here.

But his wife Laila Rouass blocked the plan and they moved to Dubai instead.

Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at the Crucible in Sheffield. | George Wood/Getty Images

Snooker’s greatest ever player has won the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible seven times and knows Sheffield well.

He said: “I was struggling to find somewhere to play. It was either get a train up to Sheffield or try to move to Sheffield.

“But my wife wasn’t too keen on Sheffield. So she said we either go to Spain or Dubai. And I thought, well, Dubai is nearer China. Obviously it’s in the Middle East.

“All the tournaments that I play and all the work that I do is there. It just made sense to go to Dubai.”

Ronnie also has a snooker academy in Saudi Arabia.

The current contract means the annual World Snooker Championship at The Crucible will be held in Sheffield until 2027.

Speculation about what happens after that has been mounting since World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn claimed the venue - which can hold 980 spectators - was unable to meet the demand for tickets.

Former winners, like Ronnie O’Sullivan, Neil Roberts and Judd Trump echoed this, with suggestions for new locations like Saudi Arabia being presented.

However, there is plenty of support for the tournament to stay in Sheffield, including from this year’s world champion, Zhao Xintong. He has lived in the city for a decade and declared his love for Sheffield after claiming the sport’s most prestigious title.

Mark Selby, a four-time winner, has called for the world championships to stay in Sheffield due to the unbeatable atmosphere.

And Irish legend Ken Doherty in April described The Crucible as the “holy grail” of the sport due to the atmosphere, history and nostalgia, adding: “You cannot buy that.”

Another proposal would see the Crucible demolished and replaced with a new 3,000 seat, purpose-built ‘Billiardrome’.

Sheffield has been the home of snooker’s biggest competition since 1977, and many still see the city as the spiritual home of the sport.