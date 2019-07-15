Road and busy bus route cordoned off in middle of Sheffield city centre
A road and busy bus route in the middle of Sheffield city centre is cordoned off this morning.
Pinstone Street is sealed off to cars and buses as engineers deal with an issue with the city’s ‘District Energy’ scheme.
There is a leak in the network, which is resulting in steam rising from below the road.
The District Energy scheme, operated by waste contractor Veolia, provides buildings in Sheffield city centre and the surrounding areas with hot water generated through incinerating waste.
The energy is generated from burning waste from the city that cannot be recycled.Steam is generated from the incineration process and passed through a turbine to generate electricity for the National Grid and is converted to hot water for the District Energy network.