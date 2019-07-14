E-fit released following Rotherham burglary
Detectives investigating a burglary at a Rotherham home in which a safe and jewellery were stolen have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 07:45
The incident happened at a property in the Broom area at around 11am on Thursday, May 23.
Police said two men forced entry to the property on Broom Avenue and stole a safe and a quantity of jewellery before driving away in a BMW.
Police are now wanting to speak to the man in the e-fit in connection to the incident.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 448 of May 23.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.