Police probe into rape in South Yorkshire park continues
A police probe into a rape in a South Yorkshire park is continuing this morning.
Detectives are investigating after a woman in her 30s was raped in Cudworth Park, Barnsley, in the early hours of Saturday.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape over the weekend and remained in police custody last night.
The woman at the centre of the rape probe is being supported by specialist officers trained to deal with sex crimes.
Officers sealed off the popular park for most of Saturday while forensic examination work was carried out.
Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 61 of July 13.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.