River still high and playground cordoned off in Millhouses Park in Sheffield

The River Sheaf running through Millhouses Park is still high and the playground is cordoned off this afternoon.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:13 pm

Sheffield Council closed the park yesterday amid flooding fears.

Swathes of parkland are under water and the playground is taped off to keep children out.

The river is still high and the playground is cordoned off in Millhouses Park in Sheffield today

Millhouses Park was the scene of a tragedy during the severe floods in Sheffield in 2007.

Ryan Parry, aged 14, drowned when and his friends walked home from King Ecgbert School in Dore when buses were cancelled.

The teens stopped off at Millhouses Park en-route, and Ryan fell into the deep, fast-flowing water in the swollen River Sheaf.

A major search and rescue operation was mounted Ryan’s body was later recovered by police divers around a quarter of a mile from where he disappeared.

A number of flood alerts remain in place in Sheffield today, although river levels are said to be receding.

The city was hit by Storm Franklin overnight and this morning.

