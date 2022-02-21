Is Meadowhall open? Bosses issue statement about Sheffield shopping centre amid flooding fears
Meadowhall bosses have confirmed that Meadowhall is open as normal from 10am today.
The shopping centre deployed its flood defences as a precaution yesterday when the River Don threatened to breach its banks yesterday.
There was some flooding and nearby roads were under water but the shopping centre was not affected.
In a statement today, bosses said: “The centre is back open as normal from 10am today. All of the roads around the centre have now been cleared, although Meadowhall Drive will remain closed temporarily while we take down the flood defences that were deployed as a precautionary measure yesterday morning.
“We are unaware of any changes to retailers’ normal opening times, or any challenges for colleagues.
“The flood defences were deployed over the weekend as a precautionary measure, but were not needed.”
The Environment Agency says river levels are continuing to fall in the River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook and no further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours.