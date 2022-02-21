Is Meadowhall open? Bosses issue statement about Sheffield shopping centre amid flooding fears

Meadowhall bosses have confirmed that Meadowhall is open as normal from 10am today.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:49 pm

The shopping centre deployed its flood defences as a precaution yesterday when the River Don threatened to breach its banks yesterday.

There was some flooding and nearby roads were under water but the shopping centre was not affected.

The River Don flows close to Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield

In a statement today, bosses said: “The centre is back open as normal from 10am today. All of the roads around the centre have now been cleared, although Meadowhall Drive will remain closed temporarily while we take down the flood defences that were deployed as a precautionary measure yesterday morning.

“We are unaware of any changes to retailers’ normal opening times, or any challenges for colleagues.

“The flood defences were deployed over the weekend as a precautionary measure, but were not needed.”

MORE: Storm Franklin: Sheffield battered by gale force gusts and heavy rain as flood threat remains

The Environment Agency says river levels are continuing to fall in the River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook and no further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours.

