The freak winds brought chaos to Thorne yesterday afternoon, ripping homes open to the elements, raining tiles down onto cars and gardens and sending trampolines and garden furniture scattering while trees were also brought down.

CCTV captures the exact moment the ferocious winds tore through a garden, sending children’s play equipment through the air.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tornado left a trail of destruction in Thorne. (Photo/Video: Laura Wraith).

Cameras outside Laura Wraith’s home show a brief moment of calm before a trampoline, play house and other toys are sent spiralling across the garden and into fence.

A rotary washing line is also brought crashing down in the chaos.

Cameras at the front of the house show debris raining down into the garden as tiles are ripped from the roof.

Numerous residents have described the incident as a ‘mini-tornado.’

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were all dispatched to the scene, with fire chiefs declaring a major incident.

The trail of destruction focused on homes Medlar Court, Southend Road, Southfield Road and Wike Gate Road.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Two properties had their rooves damaged and a third lost it’s gable-end after a freak gust of wind in the Thorne area yesterday afternoon.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service declared this a major incident.

“It was part of a reported ‘mini tornado’ which affected around 100 houses in Thorne, around Medlar Court, Southend Road, and Southfield Road.

“No injuries were reported. The incident was mainly dealt with by Doncaster Council.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Initially an officer attended to assess the incident and then two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster attended. Roof tiles were falling off a few properties and a gable end had collapsed.

“Luckily there were no casualties.”

Describing the incident, one Twitter user wrote: “Nightmare here - mini tornado in Thorne – damage to roof tiles etc, some have fell on cars.

"Luckily we not affected but sister’s house slight damage - about three today, fire service been on the scene.”