This is the standout Sheffield building that is now in the running for a major architectural award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven projects have been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Yorkshire Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include incredible designs such as a state of the art sustainable factory in Rotherham and a learning space for the University of Sheffield.

The three South Yorkshire projects to make the shortlist are:

- The Wave. in Whitham Road, by HLM Architects: Located in Sheffield, this striking and complexly curved building is home for the Faculty of Social Sciences for the University of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wave by HLM Architects. Found in Whitham Road, in Sheffield, The Wave is a stunning building designed for education and learning spaces now shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire Awards 2025. | HLM Architects, RIBA

- Patronella House, by Chiles Evans + Care Architects. Commissioned by a private client and located in an unspecified Sheffield conservation area with no publicly listed address has revived a Victorian villa.

Patronella House, by Chiles Evans + Care Architects, in Sheffield. | Chiles Evans + Care Architects, RIBA

- AESSEAL Factory for the Future, by Race Cottam Associates Ltd. Located in Wallis Way, Catcliffe, Rotherham, this cutting-edge factory design is focused on sustainability.

AESSEAL Factory for the Future, by Race Cottam Associates Ltd. Located in Wallis Way, Catcliffe, Rotherham. | RIBA

RIBA Yorkshire jury chair Gayle Appleyard, director of Gagarin Studio said: "The Yorkshire region is home to a wonderful mix of people across cities, towns and rural communities, so it’s encouraging to see such diversity reflected in this year’s shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s brilliant to see the sensitivity and ambition manifest in all these shortlisted projects that evidently create inspiring, sustainable places in which to live, work, learn and play."

The projects will be visited by a regional jury, and the winners will be announced in the spring.

The winning projects will then be considered for RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year. These winners will be in the running for the prestigious RIBA National Award, to be announced in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the UK’s top architecture award, will be drawn from the National Award-winning projects and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner will be revealed in October.