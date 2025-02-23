The Sheffield and Rotherham buildings shortlisted for Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire Awards
Seven projects have been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Yorkshire Awards 2025.
They include incredible designs such as a state of the art sustainable factory in Rotherham and a learning space for the University of Sheffield.
The three South Yorkshire projects to make the shortlist are:
- The Wave. in Whitham Road, by HLM Architects: Located in Sheffield, this striking and complexly curved building is home for the Faculty of Social Sciences for the University of Sheffield.
- Patronella House, by Chiles Evans + Care Architects. Commissioned by a private client and located in an unspecified Sheffield conservation area with no publicly listed address has revived a Victorian villa.
- AESSEAL Factory for the Future, by Race Cottam Associates Ltd. Located in Wallis Way, Catcliffe, Rotherham, this cutting-edge factory design is focused on sustainability.
RIBA Yorkshire jury chair Gayle Appleyard, director of Gagarin Studio said: "The Yorkshire region is home to a wonderful mix of people across cities, towns and rural communities, so it’s encouraging to see such diversity reflected in this year’s shortlist.
“It’s brilliant to see the sensitivity and ambition manifest in all these shortlisted projects that evidently create inspiring, sustainable places in which to live, work, learn and play."
The projects will be visited by a regional jury, and the winners will be announced in the spring.
The winning projects will then be considered for RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year. These winners will be in the running for the prestigious RIBA National Award, to be announced in the summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the UK’s top architecture award, will be drawn from the National Award-winning projects and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner will be revealed in October.
