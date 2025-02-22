Purple Bricks presents this stylish apartment in Bluecoat Rise, off Brincliffe Road, in the hugely in demand S11 postcode.
The new owner will come home to private parking in a beautifully landscaped shared courtyard before stepping through their door into a spacious open-plan kitchen and living area.
Large windows create an airy, welcoming space that fill the room with natural light.
A generously sized master bedroom fitted with en-suite, a main bathroom, and a guest room fit to become a home office or hobby space makes the home all the more versatile. Plus, a reserved locked outside storage means the owner can still enjoy their outdoors time.
Bluecoat Rise is well-connected, with easy access to Nether Edge’s shops, cafes, and green spaces, and Sheffield city centre is also easily reachable with public transport links.
Purple Bricks says the apartment is “perfect for first-time buyers, professionals, or investors looking for a modern property in a prime location.”
Take a look inside with our gallery below, or visit the flat’s page on Purple Bricks to learn more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.