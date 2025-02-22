Sheffield man fined £3,400 for trying to pass off car as taxi in Barnsley town centre

A Sheffield man was fined thousands after trying to ply his car as a taxi in Barnsley town centre.

Mohammed Sajjad Khan, of Bellhouse Road, was caught on Pell Street in Barnsley in on March 10, 2024, trying to ply his Skoda Octavia as a hackney carriage.

However, trying to earn cash by posing as a taxi driver without a licence falls foul of a nearly 200-year-old law - the Town Police Clauses Act 1847.

Khan, 32, did not attend Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on February 20 when he was found guilty, where it was also found he didn’t have insurance.

As a result, Khan was banned from driving for six months and handed a huge fine of over £3,800 - made up of £2,000 for posing as a taxi driver without a licence, £440 for driving without insurance, £976 in surcharges and £440 in court costs.