Sheffield man buys $85k a seat ticket on cargo flight - which has banquet lunch and movie projector screen

By Jessica Martin
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield man Alex Stead’s journey on a cargo flight included incredible views from large viewing windows and a banquet lunch.

A Sheffield man found an unusual way to fly - with an $85k a seat ticket on a cargo plane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Stead, 29, showed off the benefits of being a passenger in an airplane designed for freight.

On a trip to the Antarctic, Alex highlighted the perks, including a banquet lunch, roomy toilets, a movie projector screen and all the legroom you need.

Alex Stead was on an expedition trip to the South Pole and to photograph emperor penguin colonies.Alex Stead was on an expedition trip to the South Pole and to photograph emperor penguin colonies.
Alex Stead was on an expedition trip to the South Pole and to photograph emperor penguin colonies. | Alex Stead / SWNS

The Ilyushin Il-76 transporter has large viewing windows - perfect for seeing the pristine ice floes passing below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His trip meant taking two airplanes to reach his destination at the southernmost point on Earth.

During the expedition, which lasted seven days and nights, Alex captured images of Emperor Penguin colonies.

Alex said: "I was on an expedition trip to the South Pole and to emperor penguin colonies. The plane leaves from Cape Town and is about a six hour flight south. It lands at a runway called Novo where travel company Ultima Antarctic has their lodges. The flight is to support research bases on the continent. For example, we had about 15 Belgium scientists join us, as well as a lot of cargo."

Related topics:SheffieldVideoTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice