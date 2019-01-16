Reward offered for safe return of missing pup in Sheffield

A reward has been offered for the safe return of a pup which went missing on a walk in Sheffield.

Coco, an Alapaha Blue Blood Bulldog, ran off during a walk in Batemoor in the early hours of Friday.

Have you seen missing Coco?

She was being walked on Batemoor Field when her owner dropped the lead and the dog fled.

Because it was so dark, the owner was unable to find Coco.

But five days later, the five-month-old pup is still missing.

Coco has been missing since Friday

Her 26-year-old owner, who is a mum-of-two, said: “It’s heartbreaking.

“My partner took her out onto the field at about 1am on Friday for a walk and dropped the lead then Coco ran off and would not come back when he was calling for her.

“It was pitch black and he couldn’t see her anywhere.

“After so long and without any sightings we do think someone must have her, maybe to sell, I don’t know, but we would just ask them to please bring her back.

“I have two children and while the young one is too young to understand but the six-year-old is upset and keeps asking for her.

“Someone must know where she is.”

Anyone with information should call 07806 713529.