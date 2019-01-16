Firearms cops involved in police chase in Sheffield

Have your say

Firearms officers were involved in a police chase when a car failed to stop in the early hours of this morning.

The Audi, sped off into Rotherham, where roads policing officers took over the pursuit and the car was brought to a halt.

Firearms and road traffic officers were involved in a police pursuit in Sheffield and Rotherham this morning

Three occupants of the car were detained and a quantity of drugs were found.

No other details have yet been released.