Sheffield woman, 83, denies murdering her husband 

An 83-year-old Sheffield woman is set to stand trial charged with her husband’s murder, after she entered a not guilty plea during a hearing held this morning.

Marjorie Grayson spoke only to enter her plea and confirm her name during the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

She is accused of murdering her 85-year-old husband, Alan, at their home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth on September 13 last year.

Mr Grayson died at the scene, and a post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of stab wounds.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said a trial date had been fixed for March 5, but added this may be moved to March 12, due to the availability of prosecution and defence counsel.

The trial will be held at Sheffield Crown Court, and is expected to last for six days.

Marjorie was remanded into custody until her next court appearance during the brief hearing.