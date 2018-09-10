Retired police chief denies Hillsborough disaster manslaughter charge

A retired police chief has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence over the deaths of 95 football fans at the Hillsborough disaster.

David Duckenfield, aged 74, entered a not guilty plea via videolink during a hearing at Preston Crown Court this morning.

The former chief superintendent, who wore a suit with a blue shirt and purple tie, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea.

The names of 95 men, women and children who died following the crush in the terrace pens of Sheffield Wednesday's ground at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989 were read out in court as the charge was put to him.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 68, who appeared at court, pleaded not guilty to one charge of contravening a term or condition of the stadium's safety certificate and one health and safety offence.

A provisional trial date for both men has been set for January 14.