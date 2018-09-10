Man wanted for Sheffield murder still on the run

A man wanted over a Sheffield murder remains on the run today.

Ahmed Farrah, aged 29, is wanted for questioning by detectives investigating the death of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed in an alleyway last month.

Murder victim Kavan Brissett

They believe that Farrah, also known as Reggie, could hold vital information about the death.

Farrah, who is known to frequent Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted by South Yorkshire Police but is evading arrest.

Detectives have warned that anyone helping him hide faces prosecution.

Kavan was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Members of the public who spot Farrah are urged to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information as to where he might be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.