Police search is under way for missing Rotherham woman

A police search is under way for a Rotherham woman reported missing from home.

Judith Caldwell, aged 66, from Thorpe Hesley, disappeared in the early hours of this morning and South Yorkshire Police officers are said to be ‘concerned for her welfare’.

Mrs Caldwell, who has been reported missing a number of times over recent years, left Windsor Road in the early hours of this morning and has not been seen since.

She is around 5ft, of a slight build and has grey- black medium length hair.

It is thought she may be wearing a red three-quarter length raincoat, jeans and grey trainers with a blue stripe on them.

Anyone who may have seen her or may know where she is should cal South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 183 of September 10.